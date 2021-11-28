Naselle senior running back Jason Harman shows his ability to swerve past opponents in close quarters against Almira Coulee Hartline Saturday. The eastern Washington team won 68-32 to advance to the championship game.
Sadness shows on the face of Naselle junior Elmer Toftemark as the players huddle for an end-of-season talk from head coach Kevin McNulty after the semifinal loss. Toftemark had a game-high 10 tackles.
Patrick Webb
Naselle junior running back Kolten Lindstrom seeks to elude a Warrior tackler during Saturday's state semifinal game. Lindstrom scored three touchdowns in the loss.
Patrick Webb
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — An eastern Washington powerhouse football program ended Naselle’s season Saturday.
The Comets lost a 1B semifinal to Almira-Coulee-Hartline 68-32, defeated by a bigger and faster team.
The unbeaten Warriors advance to the WIAA championship game in Tacoma, Wash., Dec. 6 against Quilcene, which won the other semifinal against defending 1B champions Odessa 36-12.
At a chilly and occasionally rainy stadium, ACH had three strong, fast players who scored just about all their points, many on snaking runs through the center of the field.
But Naselle had some bright moments. Junior Kolten Lindstrom scored three touchdowns, the first to tie the scores early in the game and the last demonstrating the Comets would compete to the final whistle.
Quarterback Joey Strange and running back Jason Harman, playing their last football game in Naselle colors, each scored one. Strange’s came on the third of three consecutive plays when he kept the ball and pushed toward the goal line; on the third attempt, he was not stopped.
Harman, who had scored six touchdowns in the quarterfinal, caught a high pass from freshman quarterback Jacob Lindstrom for his score.
It was the third consecutive semifinal for Naselle, which was ranked No. 5 by the WIAA. In 2018, the Comets lost to ACH. In 2019, they beat ACH and advanced to the championship game, falling to Odessa. There was no final in 2020 because of COVID. Teams played a series of six games against regional opponents in early spring 2021.
The Comets’ season ended at 9-2. The two losses were Saturday’s semifinal loss and an earlier defeat against Lummi of Bellingham, which did not advance to the playoffs.
After the lopsided defeat, first-year head coach Kevin McNulty commended his players and urged the underclassmen to begin working on next season right away — by participating in other sports and spending time in the high school weight room.
Later, he reflected on the loss. “It was not for lack of heart,” he said, repeating his admiration for the players’ efforts against the No. 1-ranked Warriors’ considerable speed. “They were the better football team today. They were very aggressive on defense and shut down some of our stuff.”
