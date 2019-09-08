NASELLE, Wash. — Ethan Lindstrom led the way as the Naselle Comets began their 2019 season with a 52-8 nonleague win over South Bend, Friday night at Naselle.
The senior quarterback ran in three touchdowns in the first quarter — including a 76-yard sprint — then added two more from closer range in the third.
Fa’aoso Tutu’u powered to a touchdown in the only score of the second quarter for a 28-0 halftime Comet lead.
Senior Seth Hall produced South Bend’s lone touchdown when he ran the ball back 90 yards late in the third quarter. Junior Joshua Johnson added the two-point conversion.
