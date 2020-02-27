Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom has been selected to play in the Shriners’ East-West football game this summer in Yakima, Wash.
Players from Washington high schools in the WIAA 2A-1B divisions were selected to participate. The game will be played at East Valley High School at 1 p.m., June 20.
The senior quarterback and co-captain led the Comets through an unbeaten season to the 1B state championship game in December, losing to defending state champion Odessa.
At season end, Lindstrom was named to the Associated Press 1B All-State first team as quarterback, kicker and linebacker. Teammates Fa’aoso Tutu’u and Joey Strange were also named to the AP first team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.