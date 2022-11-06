The Mazama Vikings showed why they are the undefeated, No. 1 seed, No. 1-ranked football team in the state at the 4A level.
The Vikes certainly lived up to the hype Saturday afternoon, scoring a 49-6 win over Seaside in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Seaside came in riding a three-game win streak, which included two shutout victories. But by the time the Gulls picked up their first first down, Seaside trailed 14-0. Mazama tacked on three more touchdowns in the first half for a 35-0 halftime lead, and the Vikings (10-0 overall) secured their spot in the quarterfinals. Mazama will face another Cowapa League school, as the Vikings will host Scappoose this week.
Meanwhile, the Gulls finished with 182 yards in total offense — 200 less than the 382 yards they had the previous week against St. Helens.
Sophomore Jake White, who rushed for 291 in the win over the Lions, was held to 26 yards on 10 attempts, while senior quarterback Tanner Kraushaar carried 17 times for 98 yards, which included a 42-yard carry late in the game.
Kraushaar scored on the last play and the final play of his prep career, with the game under a running clock.
While Mazama completed just one pass (a 25-yard touchdown to Brendon Monteith), the Vikings had 251 yards rushing, and had five different players reach the end zone.
Junior quarterback Tyson Van Gastel had a 35-yard TD run in the second quarter, and the Vikings had two three-play scoring drives, and a one-play drive following an interception.