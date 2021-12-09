League champion Banks swept most of the individual awards, while the Cowapa League football Coaches of the Year had Astoria ties.
Banks's Cole Linehan — a former track coach at Astoria — shared Coach of the Year honors with Tillamook's Kye Johnson, an Astoria graduate.
Astoria and Seaside both had numerous first team and second team selections. The first team included four of the league's six starting quarterbacks, while the Gulls — for the third year in a row — had every starting linebacker named all-league.
Senior Charles White of Banks was selected as the league's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.
Wyatt Hesselman of Banks was Kicker of the Year, and Astoria's Colton McMaster was named Punter of the Year.
Cowapa All-League
Offensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks
Kicker of the Year: Wyatt Hesselman, Banks
Punter of the Year: Colton McMaster, Astoria
Coaches of the Year: Cole Linehan, Banks; Kye Johnson, Tillamook
First Team Offense
WR: Marshall Allen, Sr., Tillamook
WR: Aaron Brown, Sr., Banks
WR: Sean LaChapelle, Sr., Milwaukie
WR: Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria
C: Jared Landolt, Sr., Tillamook
G: Aiden Giles, Jr., Astoria
G: Izzy Jantes, So., Seaside
T: Jake Cooper, Sr., Milwaukie
T: Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook
T: Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks
TE: Charles White, Sr., Banks
FB: Lawson Talamantez, Sr., Seaside
RB: Luke Cummings, Jr., Astoria
RB: Jamar Flippen, Sr., Banks
QB: Trent Buchler, Sr., Tillamook
QB: Cooper Gobel, Sr., Banks
QB: Kaden Harris, Jr., Milwaukie
QB: Rocky Rub, Sr., Astoria
K: Wyatt Hesselman, So., Banks
First Team Defense
DE: Jackson Farris, Fr., Valley Catholic
DE: Daevon Vereen, Jr., Banks
DE: Michael Vereen, Sr., Banks
DT: Matt Evans, So., Astoria
DT: Dillon Stein, Sr., Tillamook
LB: Zane Garvey, Sr., Milwaukie
LB: Noah Holub, So., Valley Catholic
LB: Andrew Ignotov, Sr., Milwaukie
LB: Aiden Johnson, Sr., Tillamook
LB: Tanner Kraushaar, Jr., Seaside
LB: Cooper Rogien, Sr., Seaside
LB: Lawson Talamantez, Sr., Seaside
LB: Charles White, Sr., Banks
LB: Gilbert Whitlatch, Jr., Tillamook
CB: Jack Lyda, Jr., Banks
CB: Brody Thompson, Sr., Milwaukie
SS: Niko Boudreau, Jr., Astoria
SS: Tyler Moncrief, Jr., Tillamook
FS: Jamar Flippen, Sr., Banks
FS: Jarred White, Sr., Seaside
P: Colton McMaster, Sr., Astoria
Second Team Offense
WR: Tanner Hoskins, So., Tillamook
WR: Zeyon Hurliman, Jr., Tillamook
WR: Henry McCarthy, Jr., Valley Catholic
OL: Antonio Aguilar, Fr., Milwaukie
OL: Sam Diaz, Jr., Tillamook
OL: Gus Hendrickson, Sr., Valley Catholic
Second Team Defense
DL: Will Hofmann, So., Astoria
DL: Sven Johnson, Jr., Astoria
NT: Luke Bigsby, Fr., Banks
LB: Logan Kind, Jr., Banks
CB: Kaleb Bartel, Sr., Seaside
CB: Everest Sibony, Sr., Seaside
SS: Christian Lyda, Jr., Banks
FS: Gavin Smith, Jr., Milwaukie