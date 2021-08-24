Portland State University football players go through drills at Camp Rilea in 2019. The Vikings were scheduled to practice at the coast this week, but canceled the trip due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the West Linn High School football team enjoy a recent bonfire at the beach in Seaside.
The West Linn football team, at Seaside’s Broadway Field, their summer home away from home.
Every (normal) summer, the North Coast brings in visitors of all types — beach volleyball players, Hood to Coast runners, surfers, boaters, campers, etc.
Over the last few years — 2020 notwithstanding — you can add football teams to the list.
While the local high schools teams already host their summer seven-on-seven drills and youth camps, a few outsiders have recently made off-season trips to the coast a part of their regular training regimen.
The West Linn Lions — one of the top 6A high school football programs in the state — have, for the last three years, made a trek to Seaside for an annual team-building camp.
Coached by former Oregon Duck and NFL quarterback Chris Miller, the Lions spend three days in Seaside, enjoying the town, the food, the games and the beach. And, while they’re at it, working on their football.
How it all started, Miller said, he and his wife at the time “were driving through Seaside during the Ducks at the Astoria golf event, and noticed the tall field lights off Highway 101.
“We went and looked at Broadway Field, and I said, ‘this would be a great spot for a team camp.’”
Three years later, the West Linn football team just made its third summer trip to Seaside, where the Lions worked and played for three days in late July.
“The kids love it, my coaches love it,” Miller said. “We stay at Rivertide Suites, so we do it up right.”
He added, “There’s a lot of fun things for the kids to do in Seaside, and beach access is great. It’s all within walking distance, so it’s convenient. Our Thursday night goal-setting, player call-out team bonfire is a great team-building event. It’s a great 48-hour getaway.”
And “Broadway Field is a nice surface, nice field, as well,” he said.
Local businesses benefit, too.
“Each year we have a team dinner at Fultano’s Pizza, and a coaches dinner at Seaside Brewery,” he said.