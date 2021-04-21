League champion Banks dominated the spring 2021 Cowapa All-League football awards, announced last week.

The Braves, who finished 4-0 in league, had the Cowapa's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year (Charles White and Tyler Exline, respectively), while coach Cole Linehan shared the Coach of the Year award with Astoria's Howard Rub, whose team finished at 3-1 in league.

Banks had six players on the first team offense, and five on first team defense.

Astoria's first team selections included senior receiver T.J. Colvin, senior offensive lineman Mike Berger and senior running back Michael Moore on offense; senior linemen Daniel Emerson-Palmer and Alexander Marincovich, senior defensive back Dylan Junes and junior defensive back Rocky Rub on defense. Junes was also the first team punter.

Seaside's first team members included Lawson Talamantez (Jr., tight end),

Andrew Teubner (Sr., running back), Kaleb Bartel (Jr., kicker) and for the second straight season, all three Seaside linebackers (Teubner, Talamantez and Tanner Kraushaar) made first team defense.

See complete first and second all-league teams below:

Offensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks

Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Exline, Banks

Coaches of the Year: Cole Linehan, Banks; Howard Rub, Astoria

First Team Offense

WR: Aaron Brown, Jr., Banks

WR: T.J. Colvin, Sr., Astoria

OL: Tyler Exline, Sr., Banks

OL: Nathan Lulay, Sr., Valley Catholic

OL: Jared Landolt, Jr., Tillamook

OL: Jake Cooper, Jr., Milwaukie

OL: Ramsey Hering, Sr., Banks

OL: Aiden Johnson, Jr., Tillamook

OL: Mike Berger, Sr., Astoria

TE: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside

TE: Charles White, Jr., Banks

RB: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside

RB: Jamar Flippen, Jr., Banks

RB: Miquel Niemi, Sr., Tillamook

RB: Michael Moore, Sr., Astoria

QB: Cooper Gobel, Jr., Banks

QB: Trent Buchler, Jr., Tillamook

K: Kaleb Bartel, Jr., Seaside

First Team Defense

DL: Tyler Exline, Sr., Banks

DL: Ramsey Hering, Sr., Banks

DL: Aiden Johnson, Jr., Tillamook

DL: Daniel Emerson-Palmer, Sr., Astoria

DL: Alexander Marincovich, Sr., Astoria

LB: Zane Garvey, Jr., Milwaukie

LB: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside

LB: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside

LB: Tanner Kraushaar, So., Seaside

LB: Will French, Sr., Valley Catholic

LB: Eliott King, Sr., Banks

LB: Michael Moore, Sr., Astoria

LB: Charles White, Jr., Banks

LB: Messiah Tuiolemotu, Sr., Tillamook

DB: Brody Thompson, Jr., Milwaukie

DB: Sean LaChapelle, Jr., Milwaukie

DB: Jamar Flippen, Jr., Banks

DB: Dylan Junes, Sr., Astoria

DB: Rocky Rub, Jr., Astoria

P: Dylan Junes, Sr., Astoria

Second Team Offense

OL: Ismael Jantes, Fr., Seaside

OL: William Droessler, Sr., Valley Catholic

OL: Aiden Giles, So., Astoria

TE: Colton McMaster, Jr., Astoria

TE: Keeding Lewis, Sr., Tillamook

QB: Bo Williams, Sr., Astoria

QB: Kaden Harris, So., Milwaukie

Second Team Defense

DL: Marshall Allen, Jr., Tillamook

DL: Marquies A'Au, So., Milwaukie

DL: Diego Silva-Villa, Sr., Seaside

LB: Joseph Ierardi, Sr., Valley Catholic

LB: Alex Wesselman, Sr., Valley Catholic

LB: Jack Walker, Sr., Banks

DB: Jackson Lyda, So., Banks

