League champion Banks dominated the spring 2021 Cowapa All-League football awards, announced last week.
The Braves, who finished 4-0 in league, had the Cowapa's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year (Charles White and Tyler Exline, respectively), while coach Cole Linehan shared the Coach of the Year award with Astoria's Howard Rub, whose team finished at 3-1 in league.
Banks had six players on the first team offense, and five on first team defense.
Astoria's first team selections included senior receiver T.J. Colvin, senior offensive lineman Mike Berger and senior running back Michael Moore on offense; senior linemen Daniel Emerson-Palmer and Alexander Marincovich, senior defensive back Dylan Junes and junior defensive back Rocky Rub on defense. Junes was also the first team punter.
Seaside's first team members included Lawson Talamantez (Jr., tight end),
Andrew Teubner (Sr., running back), Kaleb Bartel (Jr., kicker) and for the second straight season, all three Seaside linebackers (Teubner, Talamantez and Tanner Kraushaar) made first team defense.
See complete first and second all-league teams below:
Cowapa All_League
Offensive Player of the Year: Charles White, Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Exline, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Cole Linehan, Banks; Howard Rub, Astoria
First Team Offense
WR: Aaron Brown, Jr., Banks
WR: T.J. Colvin, Sr., Astoria
OL: Tyler Exline, Sr., Banks
OL: Nathan Lulay, Sr., Valley Catholic
OL: Jared Landolt, Jr., Tillamook
OL: Jake Cooper, Jr., Milwaukie
OL: Ramsey Hering, Sr., Banks
OL: Aiden Johnson, Jr., Tillamook
OL: Mike Berger, Sr., Astoria
TE: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside
TE: Charles White, Jr., Banks
RB: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside
RB: Jamar Flippen, Jr., Banks
RB: Miquel Niemi, Sr., Tillamook
RB: Michael Moore, Sr., Astoria
QB: Cooper Gobel, Jr., Banks
QB: Trent Buchler, Jr., Tillamook
K: Kaleb Bartel, Jr., Seaside
First Team Defense
DL: Tyler Exline, Sr., Banks
DL: Ramsey Hering, Sr., Banks
DL: Aiden Johnson, Jr., Tillamook
DL: Daniel Emerson-Palmer, Sr., Astoria
DL: Alexander Marincovich, Sr., Astoria
LB: Zane Garvey, Jr., Milwaukie
LB: Andrew Teubner, Sr., Seaside
LB: Lawson Talamantez, Jr., Seaside
LB: Tanner Kraushaar, So., Seaside
LB: Will French, Sr., Valley Catholic
LB: Eliott King, Sr., Banks
LB: Michael Moore, Sr., Astoria
LB: Charles White, Jr., Banks
LB: Messiah Tuiolemotu, Sr., Tillamook
DB: Brody Thompson, Jr., Milwaukie
DB: Sean LaChapelle, Jr., Milwaukie
DB: Jamar Flippen, Jr., Banks
DB: Dylan Junes, Sr., Astoria
DB: Rocky Rub, Jr., Astoria
P: Dylan Junes, Sr., Astoria
Second Team Offense
OL: Ismael Jantes, Fr., Seaside
OL: William Droessler, Sr., Valley Catholic
OL: Aiden Giles, So., Astoria
TE: Colton McMaster, Jr., Astoria
TE: Keeding Lewis, Sr., Tillamook
QB: Bo Williams, Sr., Astoria
QB: Kaden Harris, So., Milwaukie
Second Team Defense
DL: Marshall Allen, Jr., Tillamook
DL: Marquies A'Au, So., Milwaukie
DL: Diego Silva-Villa, Sr., Seaside
LB: Joseph Ierardi, Sr., Valley Catholic
LB: Alex Wesselman, Sr., Valley Catholic
LB: Jack Walker, Sr., Banks
DB: Jackson Lyda, So., Banks