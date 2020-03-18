Various sources report that Jordan Poyer has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, that will take the Astoria High School graduate through the 2022 season.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network have reported that the deal is worth $20.5 million.
After spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns, Poyer will enter his fourth year as a starting safety with the Bills in 2020.
Poyer, who will turn 29 on April 25, has started 47 of 48 regular season games in his three years with Buffalo. He recorded 107 combined tackles with two interceptions last season for one of the NFL's top defensive units.
A class of 2008 graduate from Astoria, Poyer played at Oregon State and was a seventh-round draft choice of the Eagles in 2013. He was released after three games, and played with the Browns through 2016.
He has one touchdown in his career, an interception return off a Tom Brady pass in 2013.
