Astoria dominated in almost every category Friday night, except on the scoreboard.
That's where it was a lot closer than it expected, as Molalla used a score off a turnover late in the first half to stay within striking distance of the Fishermen.
In fact, all the scoring took place in the second quarter, with Astoria's 12-7 halftime lead holding up for a 12-7 win over the Indians in a nonleague football game at CMH Field.
The rain and wind dominated the second half, keeping both teams out of the end zone, with punts of 64 yards and 50 yards being the main highlights.
Astoria junior Luke Cummings carried the ball 26 times for 168 yards, while teammates Tucker Golightly and Rocky Rub scored on short runs in the second quarter for the only Fishermen scores. Astoria scored first on a 13-play, 96-yard drive.
With the Fishermen looking to add a score just before halftime, Molalla's Chase Martin scooped up an Astoria fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first half for the Indians' only score of the night.
The Fishermen lost two fumbles, while Aiden Giles had an interception for Astoria. The team plays Friday at Stayton.
Warriors win by forfeit
The Warrenton Warriors had two games canceled in two days last week.
A day after Culver canceled their scheduled meeting with Warrenton, the Warriors scheduled a game at Milwaukie, but that game was also canceled.
The Warriors scored a 2-0 forfeit victory over Culver to improve to 2-1.