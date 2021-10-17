WARRENTON — The big ship horn only blew twice Friday night at Warrenton High School.
And that's not nearly enough to beat a team like the Rainier Columbians, the No. 1-ranked team in the 3A football coaches poll. And for good reason.
For those who don't know, the horn on top of the mobile tsunami warning truck blows whenever the Warriors score a touchdown, and at the conclusion of every win. Seven or eight times on a good night.
But Friday at John Mattila Field, the Warriors could manage only two first-half touchdowns. There were no tsunami warnings or touchdowns the rest of the night, which belonged to Rainier's aptly-named Stone Ware, son of Thor, a former local coach.
The senior running back rushed for 327 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries, scoring on runs of 55, 25, 27 and 85 yards.
Senior teammate Kenney Tripp added 70 yards on 15 attempts, with three 2-point conversion runs.
Rainier had zero yards passing, but it hardly mattered, with 419 rushing yards.
The Columbians fumbled away the opening kickoff, and the Warriors cashed in with an eight-play drive, capped by a one-yard jump pass for a touchdown from Hordie Bodden Bodden to Josh Earls.
Three plays later, Ware scored his first touchdown on a 55-yard run. Tripp scored the 2-point conversion, and Rainier would not trail again.
With the exception of an eight-play, 62-yard drive in the third quarter — most of it covered by a 50-yard TD pass from Bodden Bodden to Dawson Little — the Columbians held the Warriors in check.
Bodden Bodden was Warrenton's leading rusher with 12 yards on 12 carries. The senior completed 19-of-29 passes for 156 yards, with Little catching seven for 110 yards.
Otherwise, Warrenton was held to 183 yards in total offense, 27 on the ground.
Still within striking distance early in the fourth quarter, Rainier's Derek Katon intercepted a Warrenton pass deep in Rainier territory, and Ware reeled off an 85-yard run on the very next play.
“Rainier showed why they are viewed as the No. 1 team in the coaches poll,” said Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien, whose team is still ranked fourth in the latest OSAA poll. “We played tough at times, but against teams like that we can’t take any plays off. We had too many big penalties in critical situations, and we have to clean that up as we head into the next few weeks.”
Following their 22-8 win over Rainier last March (with an asterisk, since the Columbians played just one 11-man game in the COVID-shortened season), the Warriors came into the game looking for their first wins over Rainier in back-to-back meetings since 1966 and 1967.
Warrenton will look to bounce back this week at Blanchet Catholic.