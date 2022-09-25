Except for the penalties, the Estacada Rangers had the numbers on their side Friday night at CMH Field.
The No. 4-ranked Rangers led Astoria from start to finish in a 38-0 win, as both teams prepare for their respective league openers.
Except for the penalties, the Estacada Rangers had the numbers on their side Friday night at CMH Field.
The No. 4-ranked Rangers led Astoria from start to finish in a 38-0 win, as both teams prepare for their respective league openers.
Estacada racked up 420 yards in total offense (302 rushing, 118 passing), while holding Astoria to just 139 yards and five first downs.
Five-foot-11, 220-pound senior running back Waylon Riedel led the Ranger attack, rushing for 72 yards on 10 carries, while scoring two touchdowns and three two-point conversion runs.
Senior quarterback Cory James passed for a score and ran for a TD, as Estacada racked up 19 first downs.
The Rangers also had several big plays wiped out by penalties, with Estacada flagged 15 times for 160 yards in penalties.
Still playing without starting halfback Luke Cummings, Astoria's Brayden Rogers ran for 45 yards and quarterback Niko Boudreau completed 7-of-22 passes for 90 yards. The Fishermen open the Cowapa League season this week at home, vs. St. Helens.
After scoring a combined 93 points and running the ball at will in their two previous games, the Seaside Gulls had just one touchdown and were held scoreless in the second half Friday night at Broadway Field.
That led to a shocking 13-6 upset for the Woodburn Bulldogs, who scored two fourth quarter touchdowns to snap Seaside's two-game win streak.
Jake White had a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead in the fourth, then added a late defensive touchdown.
Warrenton bounced back from its loss at Banks with a resounding 43-0 win over Valley Catholic, Friday night at John Mattila Field.
Following a win and a loss against two former Cowapa League teams that dropped to the 3A level, the Warriors will face another former Cowapa school this week when they play Friday at Yamhill-Carlton.
In the victory over the Valiants (0-3), sixth-ranked Warrenton (3-1) held a 20-0 lead after one quarter, and increased it to 36-0 by halftime.
After not losing a single Northwest League contest in football, boys basketball and baseball last year, the Knappa Loggers are off to an 0-1 start in league play in 2022.
The Loggers scored their first touchdown of the season, but Nestucca held on for a 20-6 win over Knappa in an NWL football game Friday night.
Knappa hosts Clatskanie Friday.
In a battle between two top 10 teams in Class 1A, six-man football, Triangle Lake outlasted Jewell, 60-19, Friday night at Jewell.
The eighth-ranked Blue Jays had outscored their first two opponents 83-0, before the No. 1-ranked Lakers erupted for 60 points in Friday's game, handing Jewell its first loss while Triangle Lake improves to 4-0.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.