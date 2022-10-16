Seaside snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-0 Cowapa League football win over Milwaukie, the sixth of seven straight home games for the Gulls.

Jake White was all Seaside needed, as the senior rushed for 200 yards on 28 carries, and scored all three touchdowns.

