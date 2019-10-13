Seaside scored another easy win Friday night, a 38-14 decision at Molalla in Cowapa League football action on the Indians' home field.
With the victory, the Gulls are officially on a roll as they head into the game of the year in Class 4A football later this week, when Seaside visits Banks on Friday. The two combatants in last year's state championship game are both 3-0 in league play.
The Gulls had another game wrapped up by halftime in Friday's contest at Molalla.
Seaside quarterback Ledger Pugh threw just six passes, but completed five and two were for touchdowns in the first half, as the Gulls held a 17-0 lead at the break. Kaleb Bartel added a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.
And Seaside was tough on the ground as well, rushing for 264 of their 398 yards in total offense. Leading the way was Aedyn Cook, who gained 142 yards and scored three touchdowns on just 14 carries.
Cook's night was highlighted by a 94-yard TD run to start the fourth quarter, as Seaside built an eventual 38-0 lead.
