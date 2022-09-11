The Seaside football team bounced back from its season-opening loss to Henley with a 37-0 win Friday at La Salle.

The Falcons drop to 0-2, which now includes 37-0 losses to both St. Helens and Seaside.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.