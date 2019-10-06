The race for the 2019 Cowapa League football title has turned into a replay of the battle for the 2018 championship.
And the same two teams that played for the state championship in '18 may just end up playing for the title this year.
While the Banks Braves fell to No. 2 in the rankings, the Seaside Gulls are 13th and rising rapidly up the ranks, following a 24-6 win Friday night over Valley Catholic at Broadway Field.
Seaside improves to 2-0 in league play, and the Gulls will likely be 3-0 when they play at Banks Oct. 18.
Seaside ran all over the Valiants, literally, in Friday's contest.
After rushing for 102 the previous week in a shutout win over Astoria (99 in the first half), Seaside running back Andrew Teubner ran 23 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns against Valley Catholic.
Aedyn Cook added 61 yards on seven carries, and Jake Black gained 50 yards and scored a touchdown on 15 attempts.
Kaleb Bartel kicked a 20-yard field goal for Seaside's other three points.
The Gulls had Friday's game wrapped up by halftime, leading 17-0, and Seaside tacked on seven in the fourth quarter.
The Seaside offense controlled the contest, running 57 plays (to Valley Catholic's 39), and racking up 320 yards in total offense, 307 on the ground. The Gulls also had 17 first downs, and were 8-of-12 on third down conversions. The Valiants were just 3-of-9 on third downs.
Seaside plays Friday at Molalla (1-4).
