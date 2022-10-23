The night the lights went out on Broadway made for a more memorable Clatsop Clash.
As for the game itself, Seaside dominated Friday's football game with a 28-0 win over Astoria. Five of the last six Clatsop Clash games have been shutouts, including the last four.
Other than a heavy rain in the first half and a half-hour delay in the second half when the power went out at Broadway Field, the game was uneventful, with just a few big plays and four turnovers.
The win sets up Seaside for a third place finish in the Cowapa League, and a spot in the state playoffs. Seaside (2-2) finishes the regular season on the road, Friday at winless St. Helens (0-8). The Gulls are currently tied in the league standings with Milwaukie, which plays Friday at No. 6-ranked Tillamook.
After a scoreless first quarter, Seaside drove to the Astoria 5-yard line early in the second.
The Gulls lost the ball on a first-and-goal, but Astoria gave it right back on a fumble two plays later.
On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Tanner Kraushaar scored from a yard out, and the Gulls had the lead for good.
Seaside recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and the Gulls drove 46 yards in nine plays, capped by a 4-yard run from Jake White.
Kraushaar added another short scoring run in the third quarter, minutes before a power outage at Broadway Field delayed the game 30 minutes.
When the lights returned, so did the Gulls, who scored just three plays after the re-start on a 54-yard run by Brady Jackson.
Astoria had just six offensive plays in the second quarter, and finished with 86 yards rushing on 22 carries. White had 98 yards rushing in the first half, and finished with 120, on 24 attempts. Kraushaar completed two passes for 38 yards, both to White.
The Gulls were playing the seventh of seven home games this season, while Astoria finishes the season this week at Scappoose.
Warriors cruise past North Marion, 48-0
The Warrenton Warriors finished the regular season with a 48-0 win over North Marion, Friday night at John Mattila Field.
Warrenton's Max Smith rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, and also caught a 33-yard TD pass. Teammate Dylon Atwood had 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while the Warrior defense held the Huskies to 77 yards.
The Warriors have outscored their last three opponents 156-0. Still, Warrenton (4-2 in league) may have to settle for third place in the league standings.
Banks is atop the league at 5-0, followed by Yamhill-Carlton (5-1), which will win this week by forfeit over Corbett.
Loggers win by forfeit
In a much-anticipated Northwest League football game between Knappa and undefeated Gaston, the Loggers won by forfeit, when the Greyhounds forfeited the game Friday afternoon.
Knappa can secure a tie for the league championship with Nestucca this week, when the Loggers finish the regular season at home against winless Sheridan.
Knappa is now the highest-ranked team in the Northwest League, at 15th.