On the gridiron, the Cowapa League could come down to an old rivalry — Astoria vs. Scappoose.
Under head coach Howard Rub, entering his 23rd season, the Fishermen have enough back to make a serious run for the league title, not to mention a big run in the state playoffs.
Astoria is loaded with returning skill position players, including senior quarterback Niko Boudreau and running backs Luke Cummings and Tucker Golightly. The receiving corps includes Mikai Tapec, Connelly Fromwiller and Jase Junes.
The Fishermen should know where they stand entering league play, with early non-league games against Banks, Gladstone and Estacada.
Meanwhile, the Cowapa League title chase could come down to the last two weeks of the regular season, when Astoria has back-to-back road games vs. Seaside and Scappoose.
If home field is a factor — and it usually is — Seaside football is in great shape.
In Aaron Tanabe’s fourth season as coach, the Gulls should be a top 10 team at the 4A level, based on schedule alone. Seaside opened the season at home in early September, followed by a road game at La Salle.
Following that opening, the season will hold six straight home games before the Gulls finish at St. Helens. With seven games, plus a jamboree at home and just two road games, the Gulls have high expectations and should make a return to the state playoffs.
Class 3A football
The Cowapa League’s loss is a gain for the Coastal Range League, which now includes Banks.
The Braves, Warrenton and Rainier will battle for the top spot in a tough league, which also includes 4A school North Marion, and former 4A schools Corbett and Yamhill-Carlton.
Warrenton finished fourth in the 3A rankings in 2021, with 16 all-league selections. Look for every Warrior back and receiver (and most of their starting linemen) to gain all-league honors again in 2022, while Warrenton has one of the strongest freshmen and sophomore classes in the state. The best days are still ahead for head coach Ian O’Brien and the Warriors.
Class 2A football
The Knappa Loggers have dominated boys’ sports in the 2A Northwest League for years, and the Loggers will dominate again in 2022-23.
Last year, Knappa had a combined 37-0 league record in football, boys basketball and baseball — and it wasn’t even close, with each Logger team dominating the scoreboard in every sport.
With lofty goals and no challengers in sight, head coach Chris Jackson’s Knappa football team should once again run the table in league play.
The Loggers still have a supply of Millers and Ogiers, with more familiar names (Ball, Kinder, Moreland, Ramirez, Rusinovich, etc.) back in the lineup. Despite having one of the smallest schools in the Northwest League, Knappa’s roster is always loaded with the league’s top talent.
Jewell will compete in class 1A six-man football this season, while across the river, Naselle is always a state favorite at the 1B level in Washington.