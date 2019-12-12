The final accolades of the season were recently handed out for class 2A Oregon football, with the release of the all-state squad.
Of the 88 positions on the 2A all-state football team, players from Knappa and Warrenton grabbed a combined 17 spots — 10 Loggers and seven Warriors.
The two Clatsop County schools dominated the 2A Northwest League in 2019, with the Loggers advancing to the semifinals, while the Warriors made the quarterfinals.
Both teams were eliminated from the playoffs by eventual state champion Heppner.
First team selections included Knappa seniors Kanai Phillip (receiver and defensive back) and Jaxson Goodman (defensive line), and Warrenton junior Sam Irwin (offensive line).
Both teams had numerous second and third team selections, including Knappa senior Eli Takalo (second team quarterback) and Warrenton senior Kenzie Ramsey (third team place kicker).
The complete all-state first team, with other Knappa and Warrenton selections:
First Team Offense
Back of the Year: Zach Young, Monroe
Lineman of the Year: Drew Lusco, Grant Union
QB: Jayden Wilson, Jr., Heppner
RB: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe
RB: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy
RB: Caiden Yates, Sr., Coquille
WR: Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner
WR: Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa
WR: Isaiah Basargin, Jr., Kennedy
TE: Jackson Lehman, Jr., Heppner
OL: Camryn Biegel, Jr., Kennedy
OL: Drew Lusco, Sr., Grant Union
OL: Sam Irwin, Jr., Warrenton
OL: Tyler Voltin, Jr., Regis
OL: Jose Murillo, Sr., Lost River
Kicker: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy
First Team Defense
Lineman of the Year: Drew Lusco, Grant Union
Back of the Year: Caiden Yates, Coquille
DL: Brady Traeger, Jr., Kennedy
DL: Jaxson Goodman, Sr., Knappa
DL: Drew Lusco, Sr., Grant Union
DL: Wyatt Gustaveson, Sr., Lakeview
LB: Caiden Yates, Sr., Coquille
LB: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe
LB: Jason Rae, Sr., Heppner
LB: Cole Boen, Jr., Kennedy
LB: Gabe Tambellini, Sr., Rogue River
DB: Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa
DB: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy
DB: Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner
DB: Jayden Wilson, Jr., Heppner
Punter: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe
(Knappa and Warrenton selections)
Second Team
QB: Eli Takalo, Sr., Knappa
WR: Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton
OL: Jaxson Goodman, Sr., Knappa
Third Team
RB: Cameron Miethe, Jr., Knappa
OL: Ryson Patterson, Sr., Knappa
Kicker: Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton
DL: Ryson Patterson, Sr., Knappa
DL: Sam Irwin, Jr., Warrenton
LB: Cameron Miethe, Jr., Knappa
LB: Jake Morrow, Sr., Warrenton
LB: Devin Jackson, Sr., Warrenton
DB: Devin Hoover, Jr., Knappa
DB: Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton
