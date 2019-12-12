The final accolades of the season were recently handed out for class 2A Oregon football, with the release of the all-state squad.

Of the 88 positions on the 2A all-state football team, players from Knappa and Warrenton grabbed a combined 17 spots — 10 Loggers and seven Warriors.

The two Clatsop County schools dominated the 2A Northwest League in 2019, with the Loggers advancing to the semifinals, while the Warriors made the quarterfinals.

Both teams were eliminated from the playoffs by eventual state champion Heppner.

First team selections included Knappa seniors Kanai Phillip (receiver and defensive back) and Jaxson Goodman (defensive line), and Warrenton junior Sam Irwin (offensive line).

Both teams had numerous second and third team selections, including Knappa senior Eli Takalo (second team quarterback) and Warrenton senior Kenzie Ramsey (third team place kicker).

The complete all-state first team, with other Knappa and Warrenton selections:

First Team Offense

Back of the Year: Zach Young, Monroe

Lineman of the Year: Drew Lusco, Grant Union

QB: Jayden Wilson, Jr., Heppner

RB: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe

RB: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy

RB: Caiden Yates, Sr., Coquille

WR: Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner

WR: Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa

WR: Isaiah Basargin, Jr., Kennedy

TE: Jackson Lehman, Jr., Heppner

OL: Camryn Biegel, Jr., Kennedy

OL: Drew Lusco, Sr., Grant Union

OL: Sam Irwin, Jr., Warrenton

OL: Tyler Voltin, Jr., Regis

OL: Jose Murillo, Sr., Lost River

Kicker: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy

First Team Defense

Lineman of the Year: Drew Lusco, Grant Union

Back of the Year: Caiden Yates, Coquille

DL: Brady Traeger, Jr., Kennedy

DL: Jaxson Goodman, Sr., Knappa

DL: Drew Lusco, Sr., Grant Union

DL: Wyatt Gustaveson, Sr., Lakeview

LB: Caiden Yates, Sr., Coquille

LB: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe

LB: Jason Rae, Sr., Heppner

LB: Cole Boen, Jr., Kennedy

LB: Gabe Tambellini, Sr., Rogue River

DB: Kanai Phillip, Sr., Knappa

DB: Bruce Beyer, Sr., Kennedy

DB: Mason Lehman, Sr., Heppner

DB: Jayden Wilson, Jr., Heppner

Punter: Zach Young, Sr., Monroe

(Knappa and Warrenton selections)

Second Team

QB: Eli Takalo, Sr., Knappa

WR: Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton

OL: Jaxson Goodman, Sr., Knappa

Third Team

RB: Cameron Miethe, Jr., Knappa

OL: Ryson Patterson, Sr., Knappa

Kicker: Kenzie Ramsey, Sr., Warrenton

DL: Ryson Patterson, Sr., Knappa

DL: Sam Irwin, Jr., Warrenton

LB: Cameron Miethe, Jr., Knappa

LB: Jake Morrow, Sr., Warrenton

LB: Devin Jackson, Sr., Warrenton

DB: Devin Hoover, Jr., Knappa

DB: Austin Little, Sr., Warrenton

