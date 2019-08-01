Three local players were chosen to take part in the annual East-West Shrine football game, scheduled for Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Baker.
The annual parade starts at 11 a.m., with the game kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Now in its 67th year, the game will showcase the top seniors in the state from the 2018 season, from the 1A to 4A levels.
Henry Samuelson of Astoria, and Seaside's Travis Fenton and Alexander Teubner were all selected to compete for the West squad (only Fenton is currently listed on the West roster).
Other regional players on the West team will include Hayden Gobel, Blake Markham and Hayden Vandehey of 4A state champion Banks, Cooper Blodgett of Clatskanie, Logan Keizer and Joey Tripp of Rainier, and Tristan Bennett from Neah-Kah-Nie.
The West team coaches are Frank Geske (Marist), Mike King (Rainier), Chris Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) and Kayne Pedrick (Powers).
The game, which benefits the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children, will be aired on the ROOT sports network, on the following days: Aug. 5 (7 p.m.), Aug. 7 (12 a.m.), Aug. 8 (7:30 p.m.), Aug. 18 (2 a.m.), Aug. 21 (10:30 p.m.) and Aug. 24 (12:30 p.m.).
West Roster
Dax Bennett, Harrisburg
Tristan Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie
Cooper Blodgett, Clatskanie
Sean Bodi, Stayton
Austin Burgess, Falls City
Macoy Christman, Cascade
Jacob DeBoff, Sheridan
Jayden Eriksen, Jefferson
Travis Fenton, Seaside
Lucas Fisher, Newport
Cristian Garcia, Monroe
Hayden Gobel, Banks
Justin Herberger, St. Paul
Logan Keizer, Rainier
Blake Markham, Banks
Brady Nagel, Elmira
Caleb Parks, North Douglas
Kane Rust, Philomath
Garrett Sandefur, Stayton
Robby Scharf, Amity
West Streeter, Amity
Greg Stump, Marshfield
Trevor Tinney, Santiam
Victor Torres, Madras
Joey Tripp, Rainier
Hayden Vandehey, Banks
Nathan Virtue, Sweet Home
Noah White, Dayton
