From left to right, Seaside's Alexander Teubner and Travis Fenton are joined by Henry Samuelson of Astoria, following their selection to the Shrine all-star football game.

Three local players were chosen to take part in the annual East-West Shrine football game, scheduled for Saturday at Bulldog Stadium in Baker.

The annual parade starts at 11 a.m., with the game kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Now in its 67th year, the game will showcase the top seniors in the state from the 2018 season, from the 1A to 4A levels.

Henry Samuelson of Astoria, and Seaside's Travis Fenton and Alexander Teubner were all selected to compete for the West squad (only Fenton is currently listed on the West roster).

Other regional players on the West team will include Hayden Gobel, Blake Markham and Hayden Vandehey of 4A state champion Banks, Cooper Blodgett of Clatskanie, Logan Keizer and Joey Tripp of Rainier, and Tristan Bennett from Neah-Kah-Nie.

The West team coaches are Frank Geske (Marist), Mike King (Rainier), Chris Bennett (Neah-Kah-Nie) and Kayne Pedrick (Powers).

The game, which benefits the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children, will be aired on the ROOT sports network, on the following days: Aug. 5 (7 p.m.), Aug. 7 (12 a.m.), Aug. 8 (7:30 p.m.), Aug. 18 (2 a.m.), Aug. 21 (10:30 p.m.) and Aug. 24 (12:30 p.m.).

West Roster

Dax Bennett, Harrisburg

Tristan Bennett, Neah-Kah-Nie

Cooper Blodgett, Clatskanie

Sean Bodi, Stayton

Austin Burgess, Falls City

Macoy Christman, Cascade

Jacob DeBoff, Sheridan

Jayden Eriksen, Jefferson

Travis Fenton, Seaside

Lucas Fisher, Newport

Cristian Garcia, Monroe

Hayden Gobel, Banks

Justin Herberger, St. Paul

Logan Keizer, Rainier

Blake Markham, Banks

Brady Nagel, Elmira

Caleb Parks, North Douglas

Kane Rust, Philomath

Garrett Sandefur, Stayton

Robby Scharf, Amity

West Streeter, Amity

Greg Stump, Marshfield

Trevor Tinney, Santiam

Victor Torres, Madras

Joey Tripp, Rainier

Hayden Vandehey, Banks

Nathan Virtue, Sweet Home

Noah White, Dayton

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

