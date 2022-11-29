There were lots of awards handed out for this year’s Cowapa all-League football team, and rightfully so.
The league had two teams in the Final Four of the Class 4A state playoffs, with Tillamook advancing to last Saturday’s championship game, in which Estacada defeated the Cheesemakers for the title, 32-8.
The last four state championship games have included four teams from the Cowapa, with Banks (now Class 3A) appearing twice, along with one appearance each for Seaside and Tillamook.
This year’s all-Cowapa team included an Offensive Player of the Year (Tillamook senior receiver Zeyon Hurliman), Defensive Player of the Year (Scappoose senior defensive back Trey Dieringer), along with two Kickers of the Year, two Punters of the Year and two Coaches of the Year (Tillamook’s Kye Johnson and Sean McNabb of Scappoose). The first team included four quarterbacks.
Astoria and Seaside combined to place 14 players on the team.
League champion Tillamook had 15 players selected either first team, second team or honorable mention; Scappoose — which lost to Estacada in the semifinals — had players at 13 positions, including nine seniors.
The complete Cowapa All-League team:
Offensive Player of the Year: Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook
Defensive Player of the Year: Trey Dieringer, Scappoose
Kickers of the Year: Almar Cancinos, Scappoose; Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook
Punters of the Year: Trey Fuller, Scappoose; Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook
Coaches of the Year: Kye Johnson, Tillamook; Sean McNabb, Scappoose
First Team Offense
WR: Colby Campbell, senior, Scappoose
WR: Zeyon Hurliman, senior, Tillamook
WR: Ben Rintoul, senior, Scappoose
C: Matt Evans, junior, Astoria
C: Ross McWilliams, junior, Milwaukie
G: Izzy Jantes, junior, Seaside
G: Ken Lopez, junior, Tillamook
T: Mitchell Barroso, junior, St. Helens
T: Austin Berry-Killian, junior, Tillamook
TE: Korbyn Lee, senior, St. Helens
RB: De’Angelo Macedo-Becker, senior, Scappoose
RB: Judah Werner, senior, Tillamook
RB: Jake White, sophomore, Seaside
QB: Kaden Harris, senior, Milwaukie
QB: Tanner Hoskins, junior, Tillamook
QB: Max Nowlin, sophomore, Scappoose
QB: Tyler Tolles, senior, St. Helens
K: Aimar Cancinos, senior, Scappoose
K: Tanner Hoskins, junior, Tillamook
First Team Defense
DE: Antonio Aguilar, sophomore, Milwaukie
DE: Jayden Dziezyk, senior, St. Helens
DT: Marquies A’Au, senior, Milwaukie
DT: Sam Diaz, senior, Tillamook
DT: Matt Evans, junior, Astoria
ILB: Wyatt Anicker, senior, Scappoose
ILB: Tanner Kraushaar, senior, Seaside
ILB: Gilbert Whitlatch, senior, Tillamook
OLB: Warren Haatia, junior, Scappoose
OLB: Ruger Thompson, junior, Seaside
SS: Trey Dieringer, senior, Scappoose
SS: Tyler Moncrief, senior, Tillamook
SS: Gavin Smith, senior, Milwaukie
FS: Parker McKibbin, senior, Tillamook
FS: Quinton Olson, sophomore, Scappoose
FS: Jordan Westerholm, sophomore, Seaside
CB: Garrison Gunder, senior, Tillamook
CB: Brady Jackson, senior, Seaside
P: Trey Fuller, senior, Scappoose
P: Zeyon Hurliman, senior, Tillamook
Second Team
C: Tyler Wright, senior, Seaside
OT: Trevor Hjort, senior, St. Helens
OT: Brody Hillman, senior, Seaside
WR: Connelly Fromwiller, senior, Astoria
NT: Daniel Bennett, senior, St. Helens
DE: Sam Taylor, senior, Seaside
FS: Johnny Clothier, senior, Scappoose
FS: Luke Cummings, senior, Astoria
CB: Trey Fuller, senior, Scappoose
CB: Baird Hagerty, senior, Tillamook
Honorable Mention
WR: Tate Brandon, junior, Milwaukie
QB: Seth Wehinger, junior, Tillamook
DT: Cooper Carlascio, sophomore, Scappoose
DT: Harper Rush, junior, Astoria
LB: Jayce Graham, junior, St. Helens
LB: Donnie Greenberg, junior, Milwaukie
CB: Eligio Maciel, junior, Tillamook
CB: Malik Toney, junior, Milwaukie