Taft built a 14-0 lead late in the first half, then held on for a 24-6 win over Knappa in a nonleague football game Friday night in Lincoln City.
Taft junior J.J. French rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns, and senior receiver Jordan Hall added a third TD for the Tigers, ranked No. 14 at the 3A level with a 2-1 record.
French scored the first touchdown on a 17-yard run with 3:23 left in the first quarter. Fco Ramos threw to Trenton Hall for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
After the teams traded turnovers, Taft quarterback Antonio Saurez connected with Jordan Hall for a 14-0 advantage.
With 1:54 left in the first half, Knappa's Devin Hoover tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mason Westerholm.
But that's where the scoring ended for Knappa.
A 50-yard run by French in the fourth quarter set up a 7-yard TD run by French. The two-point conversion made it 22-6 with 7:46 remaining.
The Tigers added a late safety for their final two points.
The Loggers remain on the road for their Northwest League opener, Friday at Warrenton.
