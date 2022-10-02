The Tillamook Cheesemakers were, of course, on the road again; while the team that always seems to be playing at home was celebrating its Homecoming.
And the Friday night results from Broadway Field favored the road team, as Tillamook posted a 39-14 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League football showdown.
With renovations taking place on their home field, the Cheesemakers are playing seven of their nine games on the road this season. The Gulls, meanwhile, will play seven of their nine games at Broadway Field.
No. 10-ranked Tillamook has adapted to being the road warriors, while the Gulls have now lost two in a row for the first time this season.
Friday night at Broadway Field, Tillamook racked up 342 rushing yards (525 in total offense), with senior Judah Werner leading the way.
The big senior was over 100 yards on the ground after just eight carries, had 164 by halftime, and finished with 205 yards on 19 attempts, with two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Tanner Hoskins made the most of his 10 pass attempts, completing seven for 183 yards, which included scoring strikes to Zeyon Hurliman (51 and 32 yards), and a 66-yarder to Garrison Gunder.
Tillamook held a 33-0 lead by the time Seaside's Tanner Kraushaar scored on a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter. Brady Jackson added a score in the fourth.