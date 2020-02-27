The rosters for the 68th annual Oregon East-West Shrine Game were announced this week, with three local players included on the West squad.

The game, scheduled for Aug. 1 in Baker City, showcases the top seniors from the 2019 season, from the 1A to 4A levels.

Knappa's Jaxson Goodman and Kanai Phillip were both selected to play for the West, along with Warrenton's Mark Warren.

West alternates include Astoria linebacker Ebin Hillard, Seaside lineman David Toyooka and Warrenton quarterback Jake Morrow.

Among others, the West squad will be coached by Astoria graduate Kye Johnson, the current head coach at Tillamook.

West Roster

Chase Baker, Clatskanie

Jacob Bernards, Amity

Bruce Beyer, Kennedy

Bryson Cook, Banks

Easton Crape, Rainier

T.J. Crawford, St. Paul

Reilley Dearth, Sheridan

Alex Dela Cerda, St. Paul

Wyatt Earls, Colton

Treyvon Easterling, Madras

Trey Eberhart, Valley Catholic

Jarred Evans, Banks

Jaime Garcia, Yamhill-Carlton

Jaxson Goodman, Knappa

Hunter Gray, Scio

Mitchell Hopstad, Clatskanie

Jared Hunt, Camas Valley

David Katon, Rainier

Josiah Niblett, Marshfield

Elijah Nolan, Cascade

Kanai Phillip, Knappa

Daniel Pruitt, Valley Catholic

Ben Rash, Stayton

Perry Reeder, Tillamook

Colby Roe, Philomath

Caleb Sell, Cascade

Mark Warren, Warrenton

Kenny Weber, Marist Catholic

Taysian Williamson, Lowell

Zach Young, Monroe

West alternates (local)

Walker Copley, Banks

Ebin Hillard, Astoria

Ben Hurliman, Nestucca

Jake Morrow, Warrenton

Sam Shockley, Clatskanie

Jacob Slifka, Banks

David Toyooka, Seaside

Chad Werner, Tillamook

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.