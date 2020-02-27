The rosters for the 68th annual Oregon East-West Shrine Game were announced this week, with three local players included on the West squad.
The game, scheduled for Aug. 1 in Baker City, showcases the top seniors from the 2019 season, from the 1A to 4A levels.
Knappa's Jaxson Goodman and Kanai Phillip were both selected to play for the West, along with Warrenton's Mark Warren.
West alternates include Astoria linebacker Ebin Hillard, Seaside lineman David Toyooka and Warrenton quarterback Jake Morrow.
Among others, the West squad will be coached by Astoria graduate Kye Johnson, the current head coach at Tillamook.
West Roster
Chase Baker, Clatskanie
Jacob Bernards, Amity
Bruce Beyer, Kennedy
Bryson Cook, Banks
Easton Crape, Rainier
T.J. Crawford, St. Paul
Reilley Dearth, Sheridan
Alex Dela Cerda, St. Paul
Wyatt Earls, Colton
Treyvon Easterling, Madras
Trey Eberhart, Valley Catholic
Jarred Evans, Banks
Jaime Garcia, Yamhill-Carlton
Jaxson Goodman, Knappa
Hunter Gray, Scio
Mitchell Hopstad, Clatskanie
Jared Hunt, Camas Valley
David Katon, Rainier
Josiah Niblett, Marshfield
Elijah Nolan, Cascade
Kanai Phillip, Knappa
Daniel Pruitt, Valley Catholic
Ben Rash, Stayton
Perry Reeder, Tillamook
Colby Roe, Philomath
Caleb Sell, Cascade
Mark Warren, Warrenton
Kenny Weber, Marist Catholic
Taysian Williamson, Lowell
Zach Young, Monroe
West alternates (local)
Walker Copley, Banks
Ebin Hillard, Astoria
Ben Hurliman, Nestucca
Jake Morrow, Warrenton
Sam Shockley, Clatskanie
Jacob Slifka, Banks
David Toyooka, Seaside
Chad Werner, Tillamook
