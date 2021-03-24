Warrenton had to rally from a 7-6 halftime deficit to score a 20-7 win over Blanchet Catholic in a Coastal Range League football game in Salem on Friday.
The Warriors remain undefeated (3-0), while the Cavaliers drop to 0-3.
“Blanchet came ready to play and did a good job,” said Warrenton coach Ian O’Brien. “Sam Irwin, Triston Scott, Dylon Atwood and Joshua Earls all had outstanding defensive nights. Josh Earls had a big INT and caused a fumble,” he said.
In addition, “We had far too many penalties than normal,” O’brien said. “Proud of the kids to find a way to get a win on the road.”
Offensively, Warrenton quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden passed for 174 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 79 yards, including a 26-yard score in the third quarter.
Warrenton rolled up 350 yards in offense, but was penalized 10 times for 50 yards.
The Warriors host Yamhill-Carlton Friday.
In Northwest League action Monday, Gaston defeated Knappa 14-0.