A Warrenton “Warrior Football Camp” is scheduled for May 28-31 at Warrenton High School.
The camp is open to every athlete in grades 3-12.
Cost is $40 prior to May 15, $50 after. The camp takes place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each day.
For more information, contact Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien at 503-861-3317, or email at: obrieni@warrentonk12.org.
