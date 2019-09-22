Portland Christian was no match for the No. 6-ranked Warrenton Warriors in a Northwest League football opener Friday night, as the visiting Warriors racked up a 63-13 win over the Royals.
Through three games, Warrenton is now the highest scoring team in 2A football, with 144 points.
Warrenton quarterback Jake Morrow threw the ball just eight times, but completed five with three touchdowns.
Austin Little had three catches for 115 yards and two scores, and Hordie Bodden Bodden had six carries for 154 yards (25.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He also had one punt return for a touchdown, and scored four touchdowns total.
Devin Jackson added 125 yards rushing on 15 attempts, and Warrenton kicker Kenzie Ramsey converted all nine of her point-after attempts, a school record to eclipse the seven by Wes Balensifer (vs. Portland Christian) in 1998.
Ethan Caldwell and Morrow had seven tackles apiece for Warrenton, which hosts Knappa this week in the league opener for the Loggers.
