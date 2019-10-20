Three games into the league season, the Neah-Kah-Nie Pirates were 3-0 and held down first place in the Northwest League. But that was before they played the two teams from Clatsop County.
In back-to-back games against Knappa and Warrenton, the Pirates have been outscored 99-44, and are now in fourth place in the league standings.
Following a 53-point win at Vernonia last week, the Warriors beat up their second straight opponent in a 41-6 win Friday night over Neah-Kah-Nie, holding the Pirates to just two yards in total offense and no first downs.
Devin Jackson scored three touchdowns for the Warriors, who led 28-0 at halftime.
Jackson and quarterback Jake Morrow combined for 254 yards rushing on just 26 attempts (9.8 yards per run).
With back-to-back wins of 66-13 and 41-6, the Warriors (4-2 overall) will be looking for their third straight blowout victory Friday at Gaston (2-5), which lost 54-0 at Knappa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.