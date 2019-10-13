The Warrenton football team was scoring at will Friday night at Vernonia, where the Warriors had 59 points after one quarter on their way to a 66-13 win.
Warrenton scored eight touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes, six of which were of 37 yards or more.
Included were scoring runs of 45 (Hordie Bodden Bodden), 50 (Jake Morrow), 64 (Morrow again), a 98-yard kick return by Morrow and an 80-yard pass from Morrow to Devin Jackson. Jackson also had a 37-yard interception return for a score.
Kenzie Ramsey made all eight point-after kicks in the first quarter (and added a ninth in the second period) and made a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Morrow completed just two passes for 105 yards, and both went for touchdowns. He also had 130 yards rushing on just four attempts (32.5 yards per run). Bodden Bodden gained 105 yards on four carries.
Ranked 12th in the latest 2A rankings, Warrenton improves to 3-2 overall. Vernonia, ranked 35th out of 35 teams, drops to 0-6.
