Warrenton racked up 444 yards in total offense, and held Gaston to just 14 in yet another Northwest League football blowout win for the Warriors, 56-6. In their four league victories, Warrenton has scored 63, 66, 41 and 56 points.
The Warriors host Nestucca to finish off the regular season Friday. The Bobcats are coming off a 66-28 loss to Knappa.
Warrenton ran for 370 yards and passed for 74 in Friday's game, while holding the Greyhounds to just seven rushing yards and seven passing.
Hordie Bodden Bodden scored three touchdowns and Devin Jackson had back-to-back TD runs of seven and 40 yards in the second quarter, as Warrenton had another game wrapped up by halftime, leading 35-0.
Jackson gained 138 yards rushing on just six carries.
