Through the air or on the ground, there's no stopping the Warrenton Warriors.
At least no team at the 3A level has been able to slow the Warriors, who marched their way to another win last Thursday, 36-14 at Corbett.
Warrenton ran 44 plays offensive plays, and racked up 371 yards in total offense (8.4 yards per play). The Warriors rushed for 333 yards, led by Dylon Atwood (14 carries, 147 yards and three touchdowns) and quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden (12 carries, 133 yards, two TD's). Both averaged over 10 yards per run.
Defensively, Ethan Caldwell had seven tackles for the Warriors, ranked No. 2 at the 3A level behind Siuslaw.
Tillamook 41, Fishermen 6
Tillamook's Tanner Hoskins returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, and that set the tone for the Cheesemakers Friday night, in a Cowapa League football game with visiting Astoria.
With Hoskins' big return, the Cheesemakers led from start to finish in a 41-6 victory.
The Fishermen answered the Tillamook score with an 11-play, 63-yard march, capped by a 20-yard Rocky Rub-to-Colton McMaster touchdown pass, the only score of the night for Astoria, 3-3 overall.
Gulls 16, Milwaukie 14
It was much closer than expected, but the Seaside Gulls still got the win, a 16-14 decision Friday night in Cowapa League football action at Milwaukie.
The Gulls had to rally from a 7-0 deficit, and did so with two touchdown runs from Lawson Talamantez, who rushed for 116 yards on 19 carries.
Seaside plays Friday at Banks, in a showdown between the top two powers in the Cowapa League.
Loggers 42, Douglas 0
With their game against Neah-Kah-Nie canceled, the Knappa Loggers picked up a nonleague game against Douglas, and scored a 42-0 victory over the winless Trojans.