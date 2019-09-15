Even with 10 penalties and three turnovers, the Warrenton Warriors racked up 468 yards in total offense, in a 47-22 win Friday night at Creswell, in a nonleague football game.
The Warriors built a 33-0 lead, on their way to a 2-0 record.
Jake Morrow had two touchdown runs in the first quarter, and Devin Jackson added a 39-yard scoring run to start the second period, on his way to a 125-yard, three-touchdown night, on just 14 carries.
Morrow also completed 7-of-13 passes for 201 yards, with five completions to Austin Little for 110 yards.
Toledo 22, Knappa 12
Toledo accomplished a 52-point turnaround from their last meeting with the Knappa Loggers.
Knappa won last year's nonleague football meeting with the Boomers, 70-28, and defeated Toledo 52-0 in 2017.
The Boomers turned the tide Friday night at Knappa, where Toledo posted a 22-12 win over the Loggers.
