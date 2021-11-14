Warrenton's first offensive play from scrimmage Saturday afternoon was a 20-yard touchdown run by Dylon Atwood. The next 42 plays for the Warriors? No points, and the highlights were few and far between.
Meanwhile, the first two possessions for the La Pine Hawks resulted in a snap over the punter's head and a lost fumble.
After that, however, it was all La Pine in a 3A state quarterfinal football game at CMH Field.
Trailing 8-0 after one quarter, fifth-ranked La Pine reeled off 30 unanswered points to score a 30-8 win over fourth-ranked Warrenton.
The Hawks clinched a spot in the semifinals later this week against No. 1-ranked Siuslaw, while an otherwise great season came to a close for the Warriors, who finish 7-3 overall.
The start could not have been better for the Warriors.
After a fourth down center snap by the Hawks sailed over the head of punter Dylan Hankey, the Warriors cashed in on the very next play, a TD run by Atwood.
The Hawks ran the ball well in the first quarter. Hanging on to it, however, was the problem, as La Pine had four fumbles in the first half, losing two.
The Hawks overcame the odds by completing a 14-play, 97-yard drive (with two fumbles, both recovered by La Pine) near the end of the first half for an 8-8 tie at halftime.
On the first possession of the second half, Warrenton drove to the La Pine 23-yard line, before an incomplete pass on fourth down ended the drive.
From there, the Hawks' power run game took over.
La Pine put together a 12-play, 77-yard march, capped by Colton Campbell's 20-yard scoring pass to Haakon Hanson. Campbell ran for the two-point conversion, and the Hawks never looked back.
Two plays later, La Pine's Kadin Yeager recovered a fumble at the Warrenton 6-yard line, where Hankey ran it in for the Hawks' second touchdown in a span of 64 seconds and a 24-8 lead.
La Pine had five straight runs over nine yards each on a fourth quarter drive, finishing with a 2-yard TD run by Dawson Cook.
Warrenton's ground game (16 carries, 77 yards) was shut down by La Pine, while Hordie Bodden Bodden managed to complete 12-of-23 passes to six different receivers for 129 yards, in the final prep game of his career for the senior quarterback.