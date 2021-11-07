The Warrenton Warriors were looking right at home Friday night. And if defense wins championships, the Warriors are set.
Offensively, two second half scores were all the Warriors could manage. But one score was all they needed.
In the only shutout in the first round of the 3A football state playoffs, Warrenton won its first official game at Astoria's CMH Field, a 12-0 decision over the Philomath Warriors.
Warrenton moves on to the 3A quarterfinals and hosts La Pine Saturday at 1 p.m. at CMH Field.
Both Warrior teams battled for 48 minutes to see who had the better defense.
While Warrenton ran only 13 plays on offense in the first half and was limited to just 56 yards in total offense, the Philomath offense was held to 127 yards (89 passing, 38 rushing) for the entire game.
The award for longest-drive-resulting-in-disaster went to Philomath, whose 18-play, 74-yard drive took up most of the first quarter and ended with a 40-yard field goal attempt.
The kick went straight into the back of the Philomath offensive line, and Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden returned the ball to the Philomath 27-yard line.
But Warrenton's only four plays on offense in the first quarter ended with two incomplete passes, and the two teams finished the first half tied, 0-0.
The blocked field goal “felt like it gave us a chance to get some points before halftime, but ended up being a missed opportunity,” said Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien. “We just couldn't get much going on offense, and couldn't get into a rhythm.
“So our defense really came through,” he said. “(Defensive coordinator) Mike Larsen has really done a great job with that group, helping us make the transition from a four-man front to a 3-5 when we lost all that size from last year's team.”
Warrenton finally broke the scoring drought with a 10-play, 76-yard drive on its second possession of the third quarter.
Warrenton converted a fourth-and-one play, Bodden Bodden completed a 32-yard pass to Ethan Caldwell and Josh Earls finished the drive when he took a touch pass from Bodden Bodden for a six-yard scoring play.
Meanwhile, the award for broken play-that-should-have-ended-in-disaster-but-didn't went to Warrenton.
Midway through the fourth quarter, a snap from center went over Bodden Bodden's head, but the senior chased down the ball, then threw to a wide open Caldwell for a 41-yard touchdown.
“Just like we drew it up,” joked O'Brien. “That was actually just Hordie making a good heads up play.”
Warrenton finally got its offense on track in the second half, as Bodden Bodden completed six straight passes and finished with 151 yards passing, with four completions each to Caldwell and Earls for a combined 130 yards.
Neither team had a turnover, while Philomath was penalized seven times for 60 yards.
Warrenton made a little history with Friday's win, advancing to the 3A quarterfinals for the first time ever. As a 3A school, the Warriors took part in the 2A quarterfinals in 2019. Before the OSAA expanded into six classifications, Warrenton played in the former 2A quarterfinals in 2004, losing a home contest to Gold Beach.