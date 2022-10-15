The Warrenton Warriors tossed the football version of a perfect game Friday night at John Mattila Field.

Other than a few pre-snap penalties and some failed 2-point conversions, the Warriors did whatever they wanted against longtime rival Rainier, for a 47-0 Homecoming victory over the Columbians.

