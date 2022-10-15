The Warrenton Warriors tossed the football version of a perfect game Friday night at John Mattila Field.
Other than a few presnap penalties and some failed 2-point conversions, the Warriors did whatever they wanted against longtime rival Rainier for a 47-0 homecoming victory over the Columbians.
In Warrenton records that go back to 1922, it was the Warriors' largest margin of victory against Rainier.
And it's been 55 years since Warrenton scored such a lopsided win over the Columbians. The Warriors posted a 39-7 win in 1967, and blanked Rainier 20-0 in 1966, Warrenton's last shutout over Rainier.
Since then, the Columbians have mostly dominated the series, winning by such scores as 56-7, 50-13, 48-0, 62-0, 62-6, 52-0 and 54-13, just since 2008.
It was a 67-point turnaround from last year's game alone, when the Columbians defeated Warrenton 32-12 behind a combined 397 yards rushing from Stone Ware and Kenney Tripp.
Both were seniors in 2021, and the Columbians have now lost four in a row in 2022, the last two by a combined 96-0. Rainier will break the losing streak this week, as Corbett has already forfeited Friday's game.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have set themselves up for a possible championship run, with two straight wins by a combined 108-0. Warrenton has four shutout victories this season, and the Warriors are big favorites in Friday's league finale against North Marion.
Warrenton's Dylon Atwood gained an average of 38.8 yards every time he ran the ball Friday, as the senior rushed for 233 yards on just six carries, with touchdown runs of 51 and 55 yards, plus a 77-yard effort late in the game, in which he was forced out at the 5-yard line.
Max Smith added two scoring runs, quarterback Talon McGrorty hit Damon Campbell for a 65-yard TD (one of two one-play drives for the Warriors), and sophomore Ryder Sturgell's 7-yard interception return for a touchdown gave Warrenton a 34-0 halftime lead.