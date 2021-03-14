What a difference two years and one season can make.
In 2019, Warrenton was playing football at the 2A level, and Rainier was a Class 3A semifinalist.
Humans had not even walked on the moon the last time the Warriors beat the Columbians, but Friday night in Rainier, Warrenton scored its first win over the Columbians since 1967, 22-8.
From 1968 to 2017, Rainier was 16-0 against Warrenton, winning by scores such as 65-14, 60-0, 52-0, 62-6, 62-0, etc.
In their first meeting since 2017 (a 56-7 Rainier win), the Warriors put the clamps on the Columbians, who crossed the goal line just once.
Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien said, “The kids did a nice job defensively — we bottled up the 'Diesel,'” Rainier's offensive formation. “Rainier is always big; our kids just had to match their physicalness, and they did.
“Triston Scott had a really good game, our linebackers stepped up, and we swarmed to the ball.”
After the Columbians scored the first touchdown, Warrenton scored on the next play from scrimmage, the start of 22 unanswered points, highlighted by a 71-yard TD pass from Hordie Bodden Bodden to Ethan Caldwell, and Dylan Atwood's 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
The Columbians were trailing by just six points late in the game when Atwood intercepted a pass by Stone Ware.
“The kids were fired up, and I'm not lying, so was I,” O'Brien said of the victory.
Rainier returns to 8-man football this week for another meeting with Clatskanie, while the Warriors face Blanchet Catholic.