Most of the highlights took place in a wild first quarter Friday night in Sheridan, where the Warrenton Warriors defeated the Spartans, 35-20, in a first round game of the class 2A football state playoffs.
The Warriors advance to the quarterfinals, and will play Saturday at Heppner with a noon kickoff at Morrow County Fairgrounds.
Warrenton's last trip to the quarterfinals, when the Warriors played at the old 2A (now 3A) level, was in 2004.
Over half the points in Friday's game were scored in the first 12 minutes.
Warrenton's Hordie Bodden Bodden had a 1-yard touchdown run, and Jake Morrow scored on a 97-yard sprint to make it 14-0.
After a touchdown from Sheridan's Elliott Henley, Morrow scored on a 5-yard run, and the Warriors led 21-12 at the end of the quarter.
Sheridan closed to within 21-20 in the third period, but Bodden Bodden and Morrow added TD runs in the fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for their first playoff victory since Nov. 19, 2004, a 20-7 win vs. Kennedy.
The Warriors finished with 314 yards on the ground. Morrow ran 23 times for 198 yards, with Bodden Bodden gaining 82 yards on 14 attempts.
Sheridan had 269 yards in total offense, the most given up by the Warriors in over a month.
“Our offensive and defensive lines had an outstanding game,” said Warrenton coach Ian O'Brien. “Defensively we played well in stopping the run. Austin Little and Josh Earls both had interceptions. Nic Pior, Ethan Caldwell and Ethan Green all had solid games on the defensive side of the ball.”
Offensively, he said, “Morrow and Bodden ran the ball hard, and it was evident Sheridan had keyed in on Devin Jackson, limiting him on the ground.
“I'm proud of the efforts of our kids,” O'Brien said. “It felt good to get a win against a solid Sheridan team.”
