After coming up eight points short at Warrenton last week, Yamhill-Carlton took another shot at the Warriors Thursday night in Yamhill. And the Tigers didn’t even come close this time, as Warrenton cruised to a season-ending 46-12 romp on the Tigers’ home field.
Warrenton’s opening drive — a 14-play, 70-yard march that ended with Hordie Bodden Bodden’s 1-yard run — took seven minutes, 14 seconds off the clock, and set the tone for the night.
The Tigers took advantage of a Warrenton turnover to tie the game, but only briefly.
After Yamhill recovered the ensuing onside kick, the Tigers fumbled it right back to Warrenton.
The Warriors scored in six plays, a 15-yard Bodden Bodden throw to Ethan Caldwell.
Joshua Earls intercepted a pass on the Tigers’ next play from scrimmage, and Bodden Bodden hooked up with Caldwell from 35 yards on the very next play.
The two touchdowns in 17 seconds sealed the game, and Warrenton added four more touchdowns in the second half.
The Warriors finish the shortened season with a 5-0 record.