The Battle of Undefeated 3A football teams took place Friday night in Warrenton, where the Warriors emerged as still unbeaten over four games, with a wild 42-34 win over visiting Yamhill-Carlton.
The Tigers nearly overcame deficits of 22-6 and 34-20 entering the fourth quarter, but fell eight points short.
Warrenton held a 16-6 lead after a low-scoring first half, before a third quarter explosion in which the Warriors outscored Yamhill 18-14.
Warrenton failed on all three two-point conversions in the third quarter, leaving the Tigers within striking distance. But Yamhill could not overcome three turnovers and six penalties for 60 yards, while Warrenton's Josh Earls locked up the victory with a 39-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
Both teams had over 300 yards in total offense, and both had 16 first downs.
Warrenton quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden had 112 yards and four touchdowns passing, and added 113 yards rushing with a TD.
Earls had two carries for 46 yards and three passes for 48 and two touchdowns, and had six tackles to lead the defense along with Dawson Little.
Unless the Class 3A level holds a state championship playoff, Warrenton's season could be over. The Warriors are scheduled to play Clatskanie Friday, but the Tigers have not fielded a complete team this season, and have not played since March 12.
Knappa chops down Vernonia
The 2021 Logger Bowl went Knappa's way for the fifth consecutive meeting, as the Loggers of Knappa pounded the Loggers of Vernonia, 40-8, in a Northwest League football showdown Friday in Vernonia.
After getting shut out in its first two games, Knappa not only scored its first points of the season, but ran Vernonia ragged.
With two of its seven ball carriers topping the 100-yard mark, Knappa ran the ball 52 times for 479 yards (9.2 yards per carry) to completely wear down Vernonia, which had just 13 players in uniform.
Knappa's first drive of the game ended with an interception, but the visiting Loggers drove 80 yards in 11 plays on their next drive, resulting in a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore Tucker Kinder.
Vernonia fumbled the ball away on its very next play, and Knappa put the game away five plays later, with Kinder catching a 22-yard scoring toss from junior Tanner Jackson, Knappa's only completed pass of the night.
Junior Mark Miller finished as Knappa's top rusher, with 154 yards on 24 carries. Jackson gained 146 yards on eight attempts, which included a 70-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Knappa finishes the season Friday at home vs. Nestucca.
Estacada 36, Astoria 6
Two teams playing good football the previous two weeks met on the field Friday night at CMH Field, where the short-handed Estacada Rangers continued their hot streak and won their third straight, 36-6 over Astoria.
Each team lost their season opener, but both have bounced back with lop-sided victories.
Originally scheduled to play Valley Catholic on Friday, the Fishermen instead faced a Ranger team fresh off a 54-7 win at Molalla.
Estacada, however, showed up with just 16 players in uniform, because of COVID-related issued within their junior varsity program.
But less than seven minutes into the game, the Rangers held a two touchdown lead. They scored on their 10-play, 66-yard opening drive, capped by a 22-yard scoring run from Isaiah Schaffer.
Three players later, Cory James intercepted an Astoria pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.
Astoria's lone score — a 1-yard run by Michael Moore on the opening drive of the second half — was quickly erased when James returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
The Rangers completed just three passes, but rushed for 195 yards on 44 carries.
Astoria plays Friday at Seaside to conclude the regular season.
Tillamook 18, Seaside 14
Friday night's upset special took place in Tillamook, where the Cheesemakers held off previously unbeaten Seaside, 18-14 in a Cowapa League football game.
Tillamook built a 12-0 lead in the second quarter, before the Gulls answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Kraushaar to Jarred White before halftime, and a 3-yard run by Aedyn Cook in the third quarter that gave Seaside a 14-12 advantage.
Tillamook scored to retake the lead going into the fourth quarter, and a late score by the Gulls was disallowed because of a clipping penalty.
Cook and Andrew Teubner combined for 145 yards rushing, while Teubner had 10 tackles defensively.
Tillamook had just five yards passing, with 236 on the ground.