WARRENTON — For the Warrenton Warriors, it was just a little unfinished business from their former days at the Class 2A level.

Avenging a 32-7 loss to the Heppner Mustangs in the 2019 state 2A quarterfinals, the Warriors celebrated the rededication of John Mattila Field by scoring a big win Friday night in their home opener, knocking off those same Mustangs, 27-0.

