Warrenton tuned up for a possible state championship run with a 30-8 win on Thursday at Yamhill-Carlton, in a Coastal Range League regular season finale.
The Tigers led 8-0 after one quarter, before the Warriors put the game away by halftime with a 22-0 second quarter.
Warrenton will host Philomath in a first round contest later this week, day and time to be announced.
The path to at least the semifinals goes through Warrenton. If they defeat Philomath, the Warriors would also host in the quarterfinals. Only Siuslaw (No. 1) is ranked higher in Warrenton's half of the bracket.
Warrenton quarterback Hordie Bodden Bodden had three touchdown passes, two to Ethan Caldwell (77 and 26 yards) and a 24-yard toss to Josh Earls. Bodden Bodden also rushed for a touchdown and 82 yards on 13 carries.
Knappa cruises past Gaston
With another undefeated league record and Northwest League football championship under their belt, the Knappa Loggers can once again start focusing on that elusive 2A state championship.
Knappa capped the regular season with a 28-18 win Friday over Gaston, locking up the league title.
Having not won the state title since 2008, the Loggers are always one of the top contenders, as they will be starting this week in the state playoffs.
The No. 5-ranked Loggers will host Jefferson Friday.