Yamhill-Carlton won an offensive shootout Friday night at Warrenton, where the Tigers upset the Warriors in a nonleague football matchup, 49-34.
The two teams combined for 886 yards in total offense and 38 first downs. Warrenton ran 69 offensive plays to Yamhill's 51, but the Tigers outgained the Warriors, 489 to 397.
Warrenton was led by quarterback Jake Morrow, who completed 20-of-31 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns. Austin Little caught 10 of Morrow's passes for 193 yards and two scores.
But Warrenton's senior duo was outdone by Yamhill-Carlton quarterback Jaime Garcia, who had 168 yards passing (9-of-12), and rushed for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries.
Garcia also caught one pass for 41 yards. He had two touchdown runs in the first quarter, topping Morrow's 48-yard scoring pass to Little.
Morrow had a 20-yard TD toss to Josh Earls in the second quarter, but the Tigers held a 21-14 lead at the break.
The teams picked up the scoring pace in the third period, as Garcia had a 56-yard touchdown pass, which was followed by Morrow's 6-yard scoring toss to Little.
Garcia answered with a 56-yard touchdown run, but Morrow kept pace with a 15-yard TD toss, keeping the Warriors within 35-28 heading into the final quarter.
Garcia hooked up with Luis Rivas for a 63-yard scoring play, before the Warriors pulled to within eight points on a 10-yard scoring run.
Garcia finished the night with his fourth touchdown run, from 10 yards out for the final 15-point margin.
The Warriors were 4-for-6 on fourth down conversions, while Yamhill was 7-of-9 on third downs. Warrenton returns to action Friday at Creswell.
