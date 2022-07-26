The Astoria High School athletic department will be offering two youth football camps in August.
A football “commitment camp” will take place Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 for any student-athlete (grades seven through 12) interested in participating in middle school or high school football this fall.
There is no cost for the camp, which will be conducted at CMH Field in Astoria. The camp session will be held each day from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
To register for the camp, arrive at CMH Field roughly 15 minutes prior to the camp start time.
Youth camp
Another youth football camp at CMH Field is scheduled for Aug. 8 to Aug. 11. Cost is $20 ($25 family) for the camp, intended for any student entering kindergarten-through-eighth grades interested in skill and training development for football.
Camp sessions are conducted at CMH Field each day from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For questions or more information, or if a participant is in need of financial assistance, contact Astoria football coach Howard Rub at: hrub@astoriak12.org, or 503-298-9419.
Participants for both camps should wear athletic shorts, a T-shirt and nonmetal cleats. Regular gym shoes are allowed. Participants will also receive a “Commitment Camp” T-shirt for the first camp, and a “Youth Camp” T-shirt for the second camp.