Add the Oregon Coast Invitational to Clatsop County's growing list of big events cancelled due to the coronavirus.
In a one week span, the Hood to Coast race, the Miss Oregon pageant, and now one of the biggest and longest-running golf tournaments in Oregon has been cancelled for 2020.
The Oregon Coast Invitational committee and the board of directors of the Astoria Golf & Country Club announced it as a “postponement” of the 110th annual tournament.
But either way, it will be the first time in 75 years that the coast invitational will not be held.
Going back to the tournament's first year in 1910, there were previously no invitationals held in 1918, from 1927-30, and from 1942-45.
The OCI committee took an online survey from participants, to get an idea of how many golfers would be attending.
B.K. Srinivasan, the 2020 tournament chairman, said, “The response to the survey was awesome (over 400 responses), and while a lot of you felt golf should be played, there was a strong sentiment of caution given the lack of understanding of the virus.”
At the end of the day, he said, “the guidance from the governor's office took precedence, and we as organizers didn't feel it appropriate to label this event as 'just golf.' This news will disappoint many,” but, he added, “let's make the 110th Invitational a memorable event for all the right reasons in 2021.”
The tournament will return July 17, 2021, for the 110th Oregon Coast Invitational.
