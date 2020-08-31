Gearhart Golf Links and the Highlands Golf Club are teaming up to host a “Two Course Tourney,” Sept. 24.
Registration is now open and can be made online at: bit.ly/scocgolf.
The tournament is a four-person scramble, limited to nine teams. Entry fee is $125 per player, $500 per team (additional cost with cart). Awards will be given and a raffle held as part of the event.
Check-in time for the tournament is 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Highlands Golf Club in Gearhart. Tee times are 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Tee times at nearby Gearhart Golf Links are from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. A closing ceremony will take place at 4 p.m.
Different sponsorship levels for the tournament are also offered.
A title sponsor ($2,500) includes golf for four in the tournament and company banner displayed at the tournament, among other benefits.
Other levels of sponsorship include the ace sponsor ($1,500), eagle sponsor ($750, four available) and the birdie sponsor ($400).
Sponsorships also include a tee sponsor ($150), long drive sponsor ($200, four available), a KP sponsor ($200, two available), lunch sponsor ($600, one available) and beverage sponsor ($300, two available).
