More success for the Seaside Riptide sixth and seventh grade girls basketball teams in local tournaments last weekend.
The seventh-graders went 4-0 over two days to win their tournament, while the sixth-grade team was 3-1 to finish second.
For the seventh graders, the Riptide opened with a decisive 51-13 win over Castle Rock Saturday at Clatsop Community College. Seaside followed with a 36-25 win over the Oregon Basketball Club.
The tournament moved to Broadway Middle School for Sunday's games, and the Riptide scored two more wins on their home court, 23-15 over Forest Grove and a 22-19 win against the Oregon Basketball Club.
Seaside's seventh grade team is coached by Ashley Flukinger, and includes team members Malory Dundas, Jaya Homan, Lydia Klumper, Madi Olson, Andrea Ortega, Izzy Schmidt, Cheyenne Stock, Katie Jo Strimple-Fields and Madison Wredge.
The sixth grade Riptide team split a pair of games Saturday, beating Forest Grove 31-25, followed by a 29-16 loss to the Oregon Basketball Club.
Seaside bounced back with two wins Sunday at Broadway Middle School over Castle Rock (34-14) and the Oregon Basketball Club (26-17).
Seaside will compete this weekend at the state tournament in Redmond.
