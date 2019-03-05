Banks and Astoria were the co-league champions for Cowapa League girls basketball this season, but the future belongs to the Lady Fishermen.
While both the Braves and the Fishermen had all five starters selected to the all-league team, Astoria will return all five starters next year.
Senior Aspen Slifka of Banks was selected the league's player of the year, and was joined on the first team by senior teammates Rylie Kind and Gracie Nelson.
Astoria had three first-team selections — juniors Brooklynn Hankwitz, Julia Norris and Hailey O'Brien. Fishermen sophomores Kelsey Fausett and Halle Helmersen were named honorable mention.
Seaside had four starters selected all-league. Senior Morgan Blodgett was joined on the first team by freshman Lilli Taylor, in the first of her likely four years on the all-league team. The Gulls also had senior Emy Kiser and junior Ruby Douglas earn honorable mention.
The league's coaches of the year were Brandon Begley of Banks and Astoria's Mike Jacobson, who finished the season with 318 career victories, now one ahead of former Astoria coach Tighe Davis (317-125).
Cowapa all-league
Player of the Year: Aspen Slifka, Banks
Defensive Player of the Year: Aspen Slifka, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Brandon Begley, Banks; Mike Jacobson, Astoria
First team
Aspen Slifka, Sr., Banks
Morgan Blodgett, Sr., Seaside
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Jr., Astoria
Sarah Jones, Sr., Valley Catholic
Callie Kawaguchi, Sr., Valley Catholic
Rylie Kind, Sr., Banks
Laci Lourenzo, Sr., Tillamook
Gracie Nelson, Sr., Banks
Julia Norris, Jr., Astoria
Hailey O'Brien, Jr., Astoria
Maddie Reeves, Sr., Tillamook
Lilli Taylor, Fr., Seaside
Honorable mention
Lexie Crabtree, Jr., Tillamook
Ruby Douglas, Jr., Seaside
Kelsey Fausett, So., Astoria
Halle Helmersen, So., Astoria
Emy Kiser, Sr., Seaside
Betta Minervini, So., Banks
Maggie Streblow, Fr., Banks
Cameron Wilder, So., Valley Catholic
