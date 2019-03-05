Banks and Astoria were the co-league champions for Cowapa League girls basketball this season, but the future belongs to the Lady Fishermen.

While both the Braves and the Fishermen had all five starters selected to the all-league team, Astoria will return all five starters next year.

Senior Aspen Slifka of Banks was selected the league's player of the year, and was joined on the first team by senior teammates Rylie Kind and Gracie Nelson.

Astoria had three first-team selections — juniors Brooklynn Hankwitz, Julia Norris and Hailey O'Brien. Fishermen sophomores Kelsey Fausett and Halle Helmersen were named honorable mention.

Seaside had four starters selected all-league. Senior Morgan Blodgett was joined on the first team by freshman Lilli Taylor, in the first of her likely four years on the all-league team. The Gulls also had senior Emy Kiser and junior Ruby Douglas earn honorable mention.

The league's coaches of the year were Brandon Begley of Banks and Astoria's Mike Jacobson, who finished the season with 318 career victories, now one ahead of former Astoria coach Tighe Davis (317-125).

Cowapa all-league

Player of the Year: Aspen Slifka, Banks

Defensive Player of the Year: Aspen Slifka, Banks

Coaches of the Year: Brandon Begley, Banks; Mike Jacobson, Astoria

First team

Aspen Slifka, Sr., Banks

Morgan Blodgett, Sr., Seaside

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Jr., Astoria

Sarah Jones, Sr., Valley Catholic

Callie Kawaguchi, Sr., Valley Catholic

Rylie Kind, Sr., Banks

Laci Lourenzo, Sr., Tillamook

Gracie Nelson, Sr., Banks

Julia Norris, Jr., Astoria

Hailey O'Brien, Jr., Astoria

Maddie Reeves, Sr., Tillamook

Lilli Taylor, Fr., Seaside

Honorable mention

Lexie Crabtree, Jr., Tillamook

Ruby Douglas, Jr., Seaside

Kelsey Fausett, So., Astoria

Halle Helmersen, So., Astoria

Emy Kiser, Sr., Seaside

Betta Minervini, So., Banks

Maggie Streblow, Fr., Banks

Cameron Wilder, So., Valley Catholic

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

