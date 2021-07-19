League champion Valley Catholic — along with players from Astoria and Banks — dominated the selections to the Cowapa all-league girls basketball team this season.
The Valiants, Braves and Fishermen each had three starters on the first team, taking up nine of the 11 spots.
Including honorable mention players, Valley Catholic and Banks had every single starter earn all-league honors.
Valley Catholic senior Josie Napoli was named the league’s Player of the Year, Astoria senior Kelsey Fausett was selected as Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, while Coaches of the Year were Astoria’s Mike Jacobson and Valley Catholic’s Pat Thomas.
Astoria seniors Halle Helmersen and Sophie Long were also named to the first team, along with Seaside’s Lilli Taylor, one of just two juniors on the first team.
Seniors Tristyn McFadden, of Seaside, and Shelby Rasmussen, of Astoria, were honorable mention picks.
At the 3A level, Coastal Range League champion Clatskanie had the Players of the Year (seniors Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague), while Willamina had all five starters earn all-league honors.
Junior Avyree Miethe (honorable mention) was Warrenton’s only all-league selection.