Ranked No. 2 in the latest coaches poll — with two first place votes — the Astoria girls basketball team improved to 3-0 Tuesday night, with a 40-26 win over visiting Cascade.
The Lady Fishermen had just two players in double figures — Hailey O'Brien with 16 and Brooklynn Hankwitz with 12 — but Astoria held the Cougars to single digits in the scoring column in the first, third and fourth quarters.
O'Brien knocked down four of Astoria's six made 3-pointers, while the Fishermen were 6-of-10 at the free throw line, to Cascade's 1-for-2.
Astoria hosts Scappoose Friday, as the Indians will make their second trip to the coast in four days following a loss Tuesday at Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.