In their first meeting since 2008, the Astoria Lady Fishermen dominated St. Helens 64-24 in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Wednesday against the visiting Lions.

Astoria’s Maitlin Young made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points, and teammate Shelby Bruney added 12 in the win, in which the Lady Fish built a 33-11 lead by halftime.

